Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Nathan Elwell - Vice President of Investor Relations
Mark Van Genderen - President and CEO
Sarah Lauber - Executive Vice President and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Mike Shlisky - D. A. Davidson
Bobby Schultz - Baird
Greg Burns - Sidoti and Co
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Douglas Dynamics' First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Nathan Elwell, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Nathan Elwell
Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments that will be made during this conference call, including answers to your questions will constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters that we have described in yesterday's press release and in our filings with the SEC.
We have published a one-page fact sheet on our website that summarizes our results for the quarter.
Joining me on the call today are and Mark Van Genderen, President and CEO and Sarah Lauber, Executive Vice President and CFO.
Mark will provide an overview of our performance, followed by Sarah reviewing our financial results and guidance. After that we will open the call for questions.
With that, I'll hand the call over to Mark. Please go ahead.
Mark Van Genderen
Thanks, Nathan, and welcome everyone to our call. My first is CEO of the company. I've been in the chair for about two months now and we've been
- Read more current PLOW analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts