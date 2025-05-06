Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Capuano - President, Chief Executive Officer

Leeny Oberg - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Development

Pilar Fernandez - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Jackie McConagha - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

David Katz - Jefferies

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Duane Pfenningwerth - Evercore ISI

Robin Farley - UBS

Lizzie Dove - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day everyone. And welcome to today's Marriott International First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this call may be recorded and I will be standing by if you need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Jackie McConagha, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead ma’am.

Jackie McConagha

Thank you. Good morning everyone and welcome to Marriott's first quarter 2025 earnings call. On the call with me today is Tony Capuano, The President and Chief Executive Officer; Leeny Oberg our Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development; and Pilar Fernandez, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that many of our comments today are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, which could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our comments.

Unless otherwise