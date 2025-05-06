The year started on a positive note as markets extended 2024’s rally. But as details of the dramatic shift in US tariff policy emerged, sentiment took a hit as 2025 unfolded. The defensive stance persists, based on a
Risk Appetite Remains Weak As Trade Tensions Remain High
Summary
- The year started on a positive note as markets extended 2024’s rally. But as details of the dramatic shift in US tariff policy emerged, sentiment took a hit as 2025 unfolded.
- The defensive stance persists, based on a set of ETF pairs that map the crowd’s appetite for risk via prices through Monday (May 5).
- Markets are still waiting for more substance in the news flow before reversing the risk-off signaling that weighs on the risk appetite.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.