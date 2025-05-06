Buy 3 "Safer" Dividend Kings Of 25 From May's 55

May 06, 2025 12:58 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
(18min)

Summary

  • The May collection of Dividend Kings grew to 55, with Automatic Data Processing and RLI Corporation joining, despite two companies dropping off for not increasing dividends.
  • Six top-yield Dividend Kings, including Altria and Canadian Utilities, are now fairly priced, with annual dividends from $1K investments exceeding their single-share prices.
  • Analysts predict net gains of 14.7% to 56.86% for the top ten Dividend Kings by yield for the coming year, based on target prices. Among the 55 Dividend Kings, 16 show negative free cash flow margins, making them cash-poor and unsafe for investment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Dog

Jennifer_Sharp/E+ via Getty Images

Foreword

“A Dividend King [is] a stock with 50 or more consecutive years of dividend increases.”—suredividend.com.

As a supplement to this article, please note that The Motley Fool, which sourced this latest list, and SureDividend both update their lists

Get The Whole Dividend Kings Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the morning of every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, a Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below all on your favorite, least favorite, or curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible for inclusion in future FA follower reports.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.13K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADP--
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
RLI--
RLI Corp.
MO--
Altria Group, Inc.
UVV--
Universal Corporation
CDUAF--
Canadian Utilities LimitedA
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News