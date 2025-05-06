Wall Street Lunch: Uber & Pony AI To Bring AV Taxis To Middle East

MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski

Our top story so far, Robotaxi firm Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) is partnering with Uber (UBER) to launch in a key market in the Middle East later this year, with a goal of scaling deployments to additional international markets in the future.

Once the service becomes available, riders requesting eligible trips through the Uber app may be offered the option to be picked up by a Pony.ai autonomous vehicle. During the initial pilot phase, these vehicles will include a safety operator on board to monitor operations until the companies' fully autonomous commercial launch.

Uber also announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with WeRide (WRD). The collaboration will roll out to 15 additional cities worldwide over the next five years, including key markets in Europe.

Uber has secured more than 15 partnerships with a diverse range of autonomous vehicle technology companies over the past two years. In just the past two months, the ride hailing giant has revealed new collaborations with May Mobility, Volkswagen and Chinese autonomous driving company Momenta.

Looking to the economy, the Fed starts its two-day meeting, with the rate decision and Chairman Jay Powell’s press conference coming Wednesday (although no dot plot this time around).

Emily Bowersock Hill of Bowersock Capital Partners says the FOMC "is unlikely to lower rates this week or to act decisively until after July 8, when the 90-day tariff pause ends. The resilient labor market, as evidenced by Friday’s job report, gives them further room to delay action. We still expect one to two cuts before year-end, with the first cut most likely in late summer or fall."

This morning the Census Bureau reported that the March U.S. international trade deficit in goods and services expanded to -$140.5 billion vs. -$136.3 billion consensus and -$123.2 billion prior. Exports rose by $500 million, while imports grew by $17.8 billion.

The wider trade gap reflected an increase in the goods deficit and a decrease in the services surplus.

Wells Fargo says: “Businesses pulled forward needed industrial supplies and retailers stocked their shelves with consumer goods in March ahead of tariffs. April may bring a last-ditch effort of firms front-running tariffs, but after that net exports are set to reverse dramatically.”

"While imports have been the primary discussion topic when it comes to tariffs, exports are also ripe for disruption."

Bowersock says the stock market "is currently not pricing in a recession or even a meaningful slowdown. Investors appear to be expecting the 90-day tariff pause to become an off-ramp for the Trump administration, allowing it time to slowly soften its aggressive trade policy without appearing to backtrack."

"The unappreciated risk is that the vacillations and lack of clarity on tariffs has already damaged the economy enough to cause a slowdown. It's too early to tell if the policy breakdown and messaging disaster from April was enough to cause a slowdown, but we will soon find out from the next few weeks of economic data," she said.

Among active stocks, Palantir (PLTR) is tumbling post-earnings, but Wall Street’s sell side is coming to the stock’s defense.

Analysts at Wedbush Securities raised their price target to $140 from $120 as they said the results and raised guidance for fiscal 2025 give them “greater confidence” in its growth story.

“We view Palantir as a generational tech name that we see as a trillion market cap over the next three years, with PLTR being a core name in the AI Revolution theme over the coming years,” they said.

Morgan Stanley said the company is “firing on nearly all cylinders.”

“After a blowout Q4, we view Q1 results as equally impressive given the broader macro uncertainty and concerns over whether large sized deals in the government and commercial markets would close,” analyst Sanjit Singh wrote.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is struggling after it missed on the top and bottom lines for Q1. The drugmaker, best known for its cystic fibrosis treatments, now sees 2025 revenue of $11.85 billion to $12 billion, from $11.75 billion to $12 billion prior. But the consensus is $11.98 billion.

Datadog (DDOG) reported first-quarter results and revenue outlook that beat estimates.

Datadog, which provides a security platform for cloud applications, expects second quarter revenue to be between $787 million and $791 million (midpoint at $789 million), which was above consensus estimate of $770.47 million. The company forecast non-GAAP net income per share to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.42 (midpoint at $0.41) versus $0.41 consensus.

In other news of note, OpenAI has reached a deal in principle to acquire artificial intelligence-assisted coding tool Windsurf for $3 billion.

But Bloomberg reports that OpenAI's largest acquisition to date has not yet closed.

Windsurf had been in talks with investors to raise funding that would value it at $3 billion.

Windsurf may be able to boost OpenAI's capabilities against Anthropic, GitHub — owned by Microsoft — and other AI coding tools.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, BofA upgraded the energy (XLE) sector to Overweight from Market Weight, as active managers’ funds have sold the sector amid growth and supply concerns.

Strategist Savita Subramanian says that in Trump’s first term, Energy saw the biggest positioning increase, but lagged consecutively during the full four-year term, culminating with the Covid-related selloff.

Currently, long-only funds have lowered their Energy exposure more than any other sector in the past year and are Underweight more than any other sector compared to history. Hedge funds are the most short energy.

APA (APA) was the most shorted energy stock as a percentage of float, as of March. This company also has the lowest net exposure by hedge funds.

But while the S&P 500 Energy sector saw its worst monthly drop in years, it is different this time, Subramanian said.

“Management compensation is aligned not with production targets but with cash return – dividends are sacrosanct.”

The sector’s free cash flow is well above its average at 6%, and its sensitivity to oil prices has dropped by more than a third since 2016-2017.

If “stagflation is the base case, energy is more likely to outperform than underperform,” Subramanian said.