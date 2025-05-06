MPLX LP (MPLX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristina Kazarian - Vice President Finance and IR

Maryann Mannen - President and CEO

Kris Hagedorn - Chief Financial Officer

Gregory Floerke - Executive Vice President and COO

David Heppner - Senior Vice President

Shawn Lyon - Senior Vice President, Logistics and Storage

Conference Call Participants

John Mackay - Goldman Sachs

Manav Gupta - UBS

Burke Sansiviero - Wolfe Research

Michael Bloom - Wells Fargo

Operator

Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Kristina Kazarian. Kristina, you may begin.

Kristina Kazarian

Welcome to MPLX’s first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. The slides that accompany this call can be found on our website at mplx.com under the Investor Tab. Joining me on the call today are Maryann Mannen, President and CEO; Kris Hagedorn, CFO, and other members of the executive team.

We invite you to read the Safe Harbor statements on Slide 2. We will be making forward-looking statements today. Actual results may differ. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included there, as well as in our filings with the SEC.

With that, I will turn the call over to Maryann.

Maryann Mannen

Thanks, Kristina. Good morning and thank you for joining our call. In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 billion, a 7% increase year-over-year. Distributable cash flow was $1.5 billion, which supported nearly $1 billion of distribution to our unitholders and $100 million in unit repurchases.

Since the start of