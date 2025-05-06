Aramark (ARMK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Felise Kissell - SVP, IR and Corporate Development

John Zillmer - CEO

Jim Tarangelo - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Steinerman - JP Morgan

Ryan Davis - Goldman Sachs

Leo Carrington - Citi

Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic

Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities

Karl Green - RBC Capital Markets

Jaafar Mestari - BNP Paribas Exane

Andrew Wittmann - Baird

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Josh Chan - UBS

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to Aramark's Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, I'd like to inform you that this conference is being recorded for rebroadcast and that all participants are in a listen only mode. We will open the conference call for questions after conclusion of the company’s remarks. I will now turn the call over to Felise Kissell, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Ms. Kissell, please proceed.

Felise Kissell

Thank you. And welcome to Aramark's earnings conference call and webcast. This morning, we will be hearing from our CEO, John Zillmer; as well as CFO, Jim Tarangelo. As always, there are accompanying slides for this call that can be viewed through the webcast and are also available on the IR Web site for easy access. Our notice regarding forward-looking statements is included in our press release. During this call, we will be making comments that are forward-looking. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important factors, including those discussed in the risk factors, MD&A and other sections of our annual report on Form 10-K and SEC filings. We will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these items to US GAAP