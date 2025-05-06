Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Welcome to Duke Energy's first quarter 2025 earnings review and business update. Leading our call today is Harry Sideris, President and CEO, along with Brian Savoy, Executive Vice President and CFO.

With that, let me turn the call over to Harry.

Harry Sideris

Thank you, Abby, and good morning, everyone. Before I discuss the quarter, let me start by saying how excited I am to be with you today on my first call as CEO. Since we announced our leadership succession in January, I've had the opportunity to spend time with many stakeholders, including our customers, investors, regulators, and Duke Energy teammates. These conversations centered around the same theme, the critical role Duke Energy plays in powering the lives of our communities and serving the incredible power demand facing the nation.