Don't Get Caught In The Bull Trap

John Bowman
4.92K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • I've been cautious about the markets, predicting uncertainty until the "Fed put" is tested during a significant downturn.
  • This article covers both market fundamentals like the Fed put and macroeconomic data, but also technicals through the charts of SPX and the Magnificent Seven.
  • There is a good reason to believe that the current rally is a fake-out and that more pain is in store. This all depends on the coming earnings and economic data.
  • If these catalysts are all soft, we may expect more pain and can see some bearish signs in both fundamentals and technicals currently that point toward more “soft” data ahead.
  • Currently, I am playing defense, but I am not short and don't believe others should be.

Dog In Animal Shelter Waiting For Adoption. Portrait Of Homeless Dog In Animal Shelter Cage

EyeEm Mobile GmbH/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A “bull trap” is a false break-out where markets trend higher but then reverse sharply lower. I currently see several fundamental and technical reasons for the current market rally to be, at least in part, a bull

This article was written by

John Bowman
4.92K Followers
John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, derivatives, alternatives, and portfolio management. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News