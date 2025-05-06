ClearBridge Large Cap Value ESG Portfolios Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Summary

  • While utilities typically perform well in volatile markets, our holdings in Edison International and Sempra were negatively impacted by the tragic wildfires in Southern California, which caused billions of dollars in damages.
  • Weakness in communication services was driven primarily by Alphabet, which traded lower as the market rotated out of AI leaders.
  • The valuation gap between growth and value had reached historically extreme levels, making a reversion long overdue.

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

20 Year

Since Inception (04/30/2004)

ClearBridge Large Cap Value ESG Portfolios - Pure GROSS

-0.22

-0.22

3.46

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

