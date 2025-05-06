New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Prior - Director of Investor Relations

Steve Westhoven - President and Chief Executive Officer

Roberto Bel - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Pat Migliaccio - Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, New Jersey Natural Gas

Conference Call Participants

Richard Sunderland - JPMorgan

Jamieson Ward - Jefferies

Travis Miller - Morningstar

Robert Mosca - Mizuho Securities

Thank you. Welcome to New Jersey Resources Fiscal 2025 second quarter conference call and webcast. I'm joined here today by Steve Westhoven, our President and CEO; Roberto Bel, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as well as other members of our senior management team. Certain statements in today's call contain estimates and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. We wish to caution listeners of this call that the current expectations, assumptions and beliefs forming the basis of our forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely. This could cause results to materially differ from our expectations as found on Slide 2. These items can also be found in the forward-looking statements section of yesterday's earnings release furnished on Form 8-K and in our most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q we filed with the SEC. We do not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.