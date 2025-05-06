Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meghna Mehra - MD, ICR

Tom Priore - Chairman and CEO

Tim O'Leary - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hal Goetsch - B. Riley Securities

Brian Bergen - TD Cowen

Tim Switzer - KBW

Jacob Stephan - Lake Street Capital Markets

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Priority Technology Holdings Q1 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Meghna Mehra, Managing Director, ICR. Thank you. You may begin.

Meghna Mehra

Good morning and thank you for joining us. With me today are Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority Technology Holdings and Tim O'Leary, Chief Financial Officer.

Before giving our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward- The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We provide a detailed discussion of the various risk factors in our SEC filings, and we encourage you to review these filings.

Additionally, we may refer to non-GAAP measures, including but not limited to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA during the call. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures to the appropriate GAAP measures can be found in our press release and SEC filings available in the Investors section of our website.

With that, I would like to turn the call