Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ADR (ISNPY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ADR (OTCPK:ISNPY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlo Messina – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Antonio Reale – Bank of America

Delphine Lee – JPMorgan

Andrea Filtri – Mediobanca

Pamela Zuluaga – Morgan Stanley

Marco Nicolai – Jefferies

Giovanni Razzoli – Deutsche Bank

Britta Schmidt – Autonomous Research

Ignacio Ulargui – BNP Paribas

Hugo Cruz – KBW

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the conference call of Intesa Sanpaolo for the presentation of the First Quarter 2025 Results, hosted today by Mr. Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer. My name is Razia and I will be your coordinator for today's conference. At the end of the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] You are kindly invited to ask no more than two questions to leave room for the other participants. In case of additional questions, the IR team will be at your disposal after the conference call. I remind you all that today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to hand the conference over to Mr. Carlo Messina, CEO. Sir, you may begin.

Carlo Messina

Welcome our first quarter 2025 results conference call. This is Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer; and I'm here with Luca Bocca, our CFO; and Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, Investor Relations officers.

We just delivered our best ever net income at more than €2.6 billion. That means an annualized return on equity of 20%. This is an outstanding start to the year and we confirm our net income guidance for 2025 of well above €9 billion.

We are navigating the current market volatility from a position of strength, thanks to our resilient, efficient and well-balanced business model. I want to stress that the Italian economy continue to show