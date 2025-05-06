Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ADR (ISNPY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ADR (OTCPK:ISNPY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Carlo Messina – Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Antonio Reale – Bank of America
Delphine Lee – JPMorgan
Andrea Filtri – Mediobanca
Pamela Zuluaga – Morgan Stanley
Marco Nicolai – Jefferies
Giovanni Razzoli – Deutsche Bank
Britta Schmidt – Autonomous Research
Ignacio Ulargui – BNP Paribas
Hugo Cruz – KBW
Operator
At this time, I'd like to hand the conference over to Mr. Carlo Messina, CEO. Sir, you may begin.
At this time, I’d like to hand the conference over to Mr. Carlo Messina, CEO. Sir, you may begin.
Carlo Messina
Welcome our first quarter 2025 results conference call. This is Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer; and I'm here with Luca Bocca, our CFO; and Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, Investor Relations officers.
We just delivered our best ever net income at more than €2.6 billion. That means an annualized return on equity of 20%. This is an outstanding start to the year and we confirm our net income guidance for 2025 of well above €9 billion.
We are navigating the current market volatility from a position of strength, thanks to our resilient, efficient and well-balanced business model. I want to stress that the Italian economy continue to show
