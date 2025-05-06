Balancing out power-intensive global operations and decarbonization commitments amid rapid, AI-fueled expansion, the top four US hyperscalers continue to drive the corporate-tied clean energy market, accounting for more than 61% of the total tracked by S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Nuclear Bolsters Top U.S. Hyperscalers' Clean Energy Portfolio, Now Over 84 GW
Summary
- Overall, Amazon.com Inc., Google, Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have accumulated a combined clean energy portfolio of more than 84 GW across 29 world markets.
- Looking deeper into deals with known power project locations shows the US footprint of clean energy projects that have offtake agreements with the listed hyperscalers is growing.
- About a dozen datacenter/nuclear deals have been announced in the last 12 months. A few stand out for their innovative approach and the potential pathway they offer for future collaboration between the two sectors.
