Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vic Svec – Investor Relations

Jim Grech – President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Spurbeck – Chief Financial Officer

Malcolm Roberts – Chief Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Giles – B. Riley Securities

Chris LaFemina – Jefferies

Katja Jancic – BMO Capital Markets

Nathan Martin – The Benchmark Company

Nick Giles – B. Riley Securities

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vic Svec. Please go ahead.

Vic Svec

We do have some forward-looking statement information today. And you'll find our statements on forward-looking info in the release. We do encourage you to consider the risk factors reference here as well as those in our public filings with the SEC.

And I'll now turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Grech

Thanks Vic and good morning everyone. It's clear that Peabody has had an excellent start to the year. The platform demonstrated two significant attributes that I'll emphasize today: first, the balance and resiliency of our diversified global portfolio; and second, the ability of our team to manage to the market and control the controllables. I'll summarize some of our highlights before turning this call over to Malcolm. First of all, our Peabody