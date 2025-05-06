Don’t look now, but tech is leading the market’s recovery. In the past month, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) is up by more than 3%, the best of the 11 S&P 500 sector ETFs. The Mag 7
Dell: This Should Not Be A 10x P/E Stock, Reiterate Buy PT $154
Summary
- Tech is leading the market's recovery, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund outperforming other S&P 500 sector ETFs in the past month.
- Dell's equity valuation is attractive, despite a 26% drop in shares since November 2024, driven by weak earnings reactions and cautious chart signals.
- Dell's AI server business shows strong growth potential, with a 50% server growth rate expected this year and a record $9 billion backlog.
- Despite bearish technicals, Dell's low P/E ratio and ongoing EPS growth make shares very inexpensive, justifying a buy rating.
