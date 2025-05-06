Shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing about 40% of their value. Ongoing weakness in the residential construction market has weighed on results, and increased macro uncertainty only compounds this challenge, as evidenced by
Builders FirstSource: Cheaper Valuation But Difficult Fundamentals Create A Challenging Stock
Summary
- Builders FirstSource shares have declined 40% due to weak residential construction and macro uncertainty, leading to a “hold” rating despite a better valuation.
- Q1 results showed a 43% drop in adjusted EPS and a 14% decline in gross profit, with significant margin compression and sales down 5%.
- The company’s balance sheet has weakened from a very strong place due to $828 million in M&A and $391 million in April buybacks, raising net leverage to 2x.
- Guidance was lowered due to weaker macro assumptions, with single-family starts expected to decline and multifamily starts remaining weak, impacting future revenue and EBITDA.
- Shares are appropriately discounting the elevated chance of recession, making it now too soon to buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.