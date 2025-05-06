Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was a clear buy when I first covered the Sun Belt office-focused REIT in 2023. The yield had swelled to just under 7% even as the dividend was comprehensively covered and management was ramping up plans to invest
Cousins Properties: The 5.5% Dividend Yield Is Not A Buy
Summary
- Cousins Properties is paying out a 5.5% dividend yield that is 215% covered by 2025 FFO per share.
- The REIT's focus on Class A office properties has so far insulated its occupancy rates from weakness in Austin, its largest market by net operating income.
- The current dividend yield is not attractive against underlying Austin weakness and does not provide a substantial spread above the US 10-year Treasury yield.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.