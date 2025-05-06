Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Uchida - CFO

Mac Armstrong - Chairman and CEO

Jon Christianson - President

Conference Call Participants

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Meyer Shields - KBW

Pablo Singzon - JP Morgan

Andrew Anderson - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Palomar Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Chris Uchida

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in our earnings call. With me here today is Mac Armstrong, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Jon Christianson, our President, is here to answer questions during the Q&A portion of the call. As a reminder, a telephonic replay of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our Web site through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 30, 2025. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about management's future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans and prospects. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. Such risks and other factors are set forth in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements. Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures, which we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with US GAAP. A reconciliation