When oil prices fall or equity markets become volatile, longtime MLP investors will typically ask about distribution coverage in the space. For years, distribution coverage was used to gauge how well midstream MLPs and corporations could afford their dividends. Over time, some companies
Examining 2024 Midstream/MLP Dividend Coverage
Summary
- MLPs historically reported distributable cash flow - a non-GAAP measure intended to reflect the amount of cash available to be paid to investors or used to fund growth. DCF was compared to distribution payments to calculate distribution coverage.
- For large MLPs and corporations, 2024 distribution coverage was generally between 1.5 and 2.0x, with some corporations above 2.0x.
- Payout ratios, free cash flow after dividends, and strong dividend track records can provide helpful color about the safety of midstream payouts and prospects for continued growth.
