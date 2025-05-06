First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) is an exceptional company that I discovered relatively recently, thanks to Forbes' ranking of the best US banks. FBAK achieved sixth place thanks to three factors: a CET1 ratio of almost 20%, organic growth of 7.60%, and
First National Bank Alaska: One Of The Best US Banks According To Forbes
Summary
- First National Bank Alaska ranks sixth among US banks due to a CET1 ratio of nearly 20%, 7.60% organic growth, and 0.16% non-performing assets.
- Despite a 3% decrease in deposits, FBAK's loan-to-deposit ratio is 66%, showing strong financial health and conservative lending practices.
- Unrealized losses on risk-free securities pose the main risk, but the bank's solid equity and recovery efforts mitigate concerns.
- FBAK offers a 6.43% dividend yield, but its valuation aligns with its 3-year average, making it a hold rather than a buy.
