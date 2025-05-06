FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris O'Dea - Riveron, Investor Relations

Nick Randall - President & Chief Executive Officer

Matt Tonn - Chief Commercial Officer

Mike Riordan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Reichman - Noble Capital Markets

Brendan McCarthy - Sidoti

Aaron Reed - Northcoast Research

Operator

Welcome to FreightCar America's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants' line are in a listen-only mode. For those of you participating on the conference call, there will be an opportunity for your questions at the end of today's prepared comments. Please note, this conference is being recorded. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website within a few hours after this call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Chris O'Dea with Riveron Investor Relations.

Chris O'Dea

Thank you and welcome. Joining me today are Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Tonn, Chief Commercial Officer.

I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call related to the company's expected future performance, future business prospects, or future events or plans may include forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Participants are directed to FreightCar America's Form 10-K for a description of certain business risks, some of which may be outside the control of the company that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

During today's call, there will also be a discussion of some items that do not conform