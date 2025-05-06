Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Reid Gallagher - IR

David Rockecharlie - CEO

Brandi Kendall - CFO

Clay Rynd - EVP, Investments

Conference Call Participants

Albert Wang - TPH and Company

John Freeman - Raymond James

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Michael Furrow - Pickering Energy

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

Operator

Welcome to the Crescent Energy Q1 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. It’s now my pleasure to introduce your host, Reid Gallagher, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Reid Gallagher

Good morning, and thank you for joining Crescent’s first quarter 2025 conference call. Today’s prepared remarks will come from our CEO, David Rockecharlie and our CFO, Brandi Kendall. Our Executive Vice President of Investments, Clay Rynd, will also be available during Q&A. Today’s call may contain projections and other forward looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including commodity price volatility, global geopolitical conflict, our business strategies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in these statements and our other disclosures.

We have no obligation to update any forward looking statements after today’s call. In addition, today’s discussion may include disclosure regarding non GAAP financial measures. For reconciliation of historical non GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please reference our 10-Q and earnings press release available under the Investors section on our website.

With that, I will hand it over to David.

David Rockecharlie

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Yesterday, Crescent posted financial and operating results for the first quarter. In summary, it was a great quarter of continued execution for our business. As always, I want to begin with a few key points that I hope