Lear Corporation (LEA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Brumbaugh - VP, IR

Ray Scott - President and CEO

Jason Cardew - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Spak - UBS

Dan Levy - Barclays

Emmanuel Rosner - Wolfe Research

Colin Langan - Wells Fargo

John Murphy - Bank of America

Itay Michaeli - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to the Lear Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please also note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Tim Brumbaugh, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tim Brumbaugh

Thanks Jamie. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for Lear's first quarter 2025 earnings call. Presenting today are Ray Scott, Lear's President and CEO; and Jason Cardew, Senior Vice President and CFO. Other members of Lear's senior management team have also joined us on the call. Following prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A. You can find a copy of the presentation that accompanies these remarks at ir.lear.com.

Before Ray begins, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that as we conduct this call, we will be making forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding Lear's expectations for the future.

As detailed in our safe harbor statement on Slide 2, our actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to many factors discussed in our latest 10-K and other periodic reports.

I also want to remind you that during today's presentation, we will refer to non-GAAP financial metrics. You are directed to the slides in the appendix of our presentation for