ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Erin Dailey - Director of Investor Relations

Robert McAnnally - President and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Sighinolfi - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Curtis Dinan - Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies

William Appicelli - UBS

Christopher Jeffrey - Mizuho Securities

Paul Fremont - Ladenburg

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the ONE Gas First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Erin Dailey. Please go ahead, Ms. Dailey.

Erin Dailey

Thank you, Cole. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. This call is being webcast live, and a replay will be available later today. After our prepared remarks, we're happy to take your questions. Statements made during this call that might include ONE Gas' expectations or predictions should be considered forward-looking statements and are covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to our SEC filings. Joining us on the call this morning are Sid McAnnally, President and Chief Executive Officer; Chris Sighinolfi, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Curtis Dinan, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. And now I'll turn the call over to Sid.

Robert McAnnally

Thanks, Erin and good morning, everyone. We're happy to be with you this morning to discuss our first quarter