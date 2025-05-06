Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Bettisworth - Vice President of Corporate Finance

Angela Aman - Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Kuehling - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Eliott Trencher - Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Justin Smart - President

Robert Paratte - Executive Vice President and Chief Leasing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

Jana Galen - BofA Securities

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Nicholas Yulico - Scotiabank

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Dylan Burzinski - Green Street Advisors

Peter Abramowitz - Jefferies

Upal Rana - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Yang Ku - Wells Fargo

Brendan Lynch - Barclays

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Kilroy Realty Corporation 1Q '25 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Harry, and I will be your operator today. All lines are currently in a listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for Q&A after management's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Doug Bettisworth. Vice President, Corporate Finance. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Doug Bettisworth

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. On the call with me today are Angela Aman, CEO; Jeffrey Kuehling, EVP, CFO and Treasurer; and Eliott Trencher, EVP, CIO. In addition, Justin Smart, President; and Rob Paratte, EVP, Chief Leasing Officer, will be available for Q&A.

Please note that some of the information we will be discussing during this call is forward-looking in nature. Please refer to our supplemental package for a statement regarding the forward-looking information on this call and in the supplemental.

This call is being webcast live on our website and will be available for replay for the next