RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Suess – Senior Vice President, General Counsel, ESG and Corporate Secretary

Jonathan Gitlin – President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Blasutti – Chief Financial Officer

John Ballantyne – Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lorne Kalmar – Desjardins Capital Markets

Mike Markidis – BMO

Mario Saric – Scotiabank

Pammi Bir – RBC Capital Markets

Matt Kornack – National Bank Financial

Sam Damiani – TD Securities

Dean Wilkinson – CIBC

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust First Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Jennifer Suess, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, ESG and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Suess, you may begin.

Jennifer Suess

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I am Jennifer Suess, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, ESG and Corporate Secretary of RioCan. Before we begin, I am required to read the following cautionary statements. In talking about our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements concerning RioCan's objectives, its strategies to achieve those objectives as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. These statements are based on our current estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the conclusions in these forward-looking statements.

In discussing our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we will also be referencing certain financial measures that are not Generally Accepted