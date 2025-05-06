Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brennan Doyle - Head, Investor Relations

Jeffrey Dayno - President and Chief Executive Officer

Adam Zaeske - Chief Commercial Officer

Kumar Budur - Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

Sandip Kapadia - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho Securities

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Ami Fadia - Needham

Patrick Trucchio - H.C. Wainwright

David Hoang - Deutsche Bank

Ash Verma - UBS

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good morning. My name is Angela, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Harmony Biosciences First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Brennan Doyle, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brennan Doyle

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we review Harmony Biosciences first quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update.

Before we start, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of our website to find the materials that accompany our discussion today, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. At this stage of our life cycle, we believe non-GAAP financial results better represent the underlying business performance.

Our speakers today on the call are Dr. Jeffrey Dayno, President and CEO; Adam Zaeske, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Kumar Budur, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; and Sandip Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements today which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially and we undertake no obligation to update these statements