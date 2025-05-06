Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Turlington – Investor Relations

John Turner – President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Scholla – Chief Operating Officer

Blake McCarthy – Chief Financial Officer

Bud Brigham – Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Derek Podhaizer – Piper Sandler

Saurabh Pant – Bank of America

Jim Rollyson – Raymond James

Atidrip Modak – Goldman Sachs

Eddie Kim – Barclays

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Atlas Energy Solutions First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Kyle Turlington, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Kyle Turlington

Hello, and welcome to the Atlas Energy Solutions conference call and webcast for the first quarter of 2025. With us today are John Turner, President and CEO; Blake McCarthy, CFO; and Chris Scholla, COO; and Bud Brigham, Executive Chair. John, Blake, Chris and Bud will be sharing their comments on the company’s operational and financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, after which we will open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. Securities Laws. Such statements are based on the current information and management’s expectations as of this statement and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. As such, our actual outcomes and results could differ materially. You can learn more about these risks in the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on February 25, 2025. Our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K