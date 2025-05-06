Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Melanie Solomon - Investor Relations

John Van Scoter - Chief Executive Officer and President

Linda Heller - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Pierce - Needham

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Solid Power's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Solomon, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Melanie Solomon

Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us today. I'm joined on today's call by Solid Power's President and Chief Executive Officer, John Van Scoter; and Chief Financial Officer, Linda Heller. A copy of today's earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of Solid Power's website, www.solidpowerbattery.com.

I'd like to remind you that parts of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements as defined by US securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Solid Power disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in today's forward-looking statements, please see Solid Power's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found on the company's website at where.solidpowerbattery.com.

With that, let me turn it over to John Van Scoter.

John Van Scoter

Thank you, Melanie, and thank you all for