BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Mackle - LifeSci Advisors, Investor Relations

Jay Short - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder

Richard Waldron - Chief Financial Officer

Eric Sievers - Chief Medical Officer

Sheri Lydick - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeet Mukherjee – BTIG

Reni Benjamin - Citizens JMP

Arthur He - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's BioAtla First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mr. Bruce Mackle of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead, sir.

Bruce Mackle

Thank you, Operator, and good afternoon, everyone. With me today on the phone from BioAtla are Dr. Jay Short, Chairman, CEO, and Cofounder; and Richard Waldron, Chief Financial Officer. Following today's call, Dr. Eric Sievers, Chief Medical Officer; and Sheri Lydick, Chief Commercial Officer, will join Jay and Rick in a short Q&A.

Earlier this afternoon, BioAtla released financial results and a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. A copy of the press release and corporate presentation are available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call will include forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding BioAtla's business plans and prospects, and whether its clinical trials will support registration, plans to form collaborations and other strategic partnerships for selected assets, results, conduct, progress and timing of its research and development programs and clinical trials, expectations with respect to enrollment and dosing in its clinical trials, plans and expectations regarding future data updates, clinical trials, regulatory meetings and regulatory submissions, the potential regulatory approval path for its product