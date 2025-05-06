Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Christine Chen - Vice President, Investor Relations
Jason Potter - President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Miller - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Anthony Bonadio - Wells Fargo
Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies
Robbie Ohmes - Bank of America
Matthew Rothway - UBS
Tom Nass - TD Cowen
John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities
Joe Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group
Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson
Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital Markets
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Leah Jordan - Goldman Sachs
Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallam Group
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Grocery Outlet First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Christine Chen, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Christine Chen
Good afternoon and welcome to Grocery Outlet's call to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 28th, 2025. Speaking from management on today's call will be Jason Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Miller, Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks from Jason and Chris, we will open the call for questions. Please note that this conference call is being webcast live, and a recording will be available via telephone playback on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
Participants on this call may make looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
- Read more current GO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts