Zalando SE (ZLDSF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Zalando SE (OTCPK:ZLDSF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript May 6, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Kofler - Head of Investor Relations

David Schroder - Co-CEO and interim CFO

Roeland Loof - VP Finance

Conference Call Participants

Monique Pollard - Citi

Anne Critchlow - Berenberg

Mia Strauss - BNP Paribas

Sarah Roberts - Barclays

Luke Holbrook - Morgan Stanley

Yashraj Rajani - UBS

Richard Chamberlain - RBC Capital Markets

Georgina Johanan - JPMorgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Zalando SE publication of the Q1 Results 2025 Conference Call. I am Shari, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Patrick Kofler. Please go ahead.

Patrick Kofler

Good morning and welcome to our Q1 2025 earnings call. I'm joined today by our Co-CEO and Interim CFO, David Schroeder, who will provide a brief overview of the quarter's financial performance and our VP Finance, Roeland Loof, and David will be available for questions afterwards.

As always, this call is being recorded and both the live webcast and the replay will be available on our Investor Relations webpage later today.

David, over to you for the financial overview.

David Schroder

Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. Last year, we announced our new ecosystem strategy, started to execute against it and successfully delivered on our growth and profitability ambitions. This year, we aim to continue on this great trajectory by further advancing our B2C and B2B growth factors, accelerating our growth and driving further profitability improvements. At the same time, we also keep investing in future growth opportunities, reflecting our