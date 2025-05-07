Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sonya Banerjee - Investor Relations

Dave Girouard - Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Sanjay Datta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Upstart first quarter 2025 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sonya Banerjee, Head of Investor Relations. Sonya, please go ahead.

Sonya Banerjee

Thank you. Welcome to the Upstart earnings call for the first quarter of 2025. With me on today's call are: Dave Girouard, our co-founder and CEO, and Sanjay Datta, our CFO.

During today's call we will make forward-looking statements, which include statements about our outlook and business strategy. These statements are based on our expectations and beliefs as of today, which are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and should not be viewed as a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various risk factors that have been described in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as the result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Our discussion will include non-GAAP financial measures, which are not a substitute for our GAAP results. Reconciliations of our historical GAAP to non-GAAP results can be found in our earnings materials, which are available on our IR website.

And with that, Dave, over to you.

Dave Girouard

Thanks, Sonya. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. The first quarter was a strong one for Upstart, despite