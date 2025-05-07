DEMZ: Can This Politically Charged ETF Keep Beating The S&P 500?
Summary
- DEMZ holds S&P 500 companies that contribute roughly 75% or more to Democratic causes and candidates. Its expense ratio is 0.45% and the ETF has $41M in assets under management.
- Its investment objective is to mirror the risk and return characteristics of the S&P 500 Index. So far, it has accomplished that goal, but mainly due to favorable sector allocations.
- I'm not convinced evaluating political contributions is a good way to categorize companies. For example, MSFT and NVDA are top holdings in both DEMZ and the American Conservative Values ETF.
- My fundamental analysis revealed solid growth, quality, and sentiment statistics, but its 24.05x forward P/E represents a 12% premium to SPY. Along with its high ER, I expect modest underperformance.
- I've assigned a neutral "hold" rating to DEMZ, though my hope is that readers will ignore high-fee thematic ETFs on both sides of the political aisle.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.