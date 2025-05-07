Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Caroline Corner - Investor Relations

Christopher Hall - Chief Executive Officer and President

Aaron Tachibana - Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer

Richard Chen - Executive Vice President, R&D, and Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital

William Bonello - Craig-Hallum

Vidyun Bais - BTIG

Daniel Brennan - Cowen

Yuko Oku - Morgan Stanley

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Personalis's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Caroline Corner. Please go ahead.

Caroline Corner

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Personalis's first quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining today's call are Chris Hall, Chief Executive Officer and President; Aaron Tachibana, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer; and Rich Chen, Chief Medical Officer and EVP R&D.

All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws.

For example, any statements regarding trends and expectations for our financial performance this year and longer term, cash runway and liquidity position, revenue expectations and timing, reimbursement goals, size and booking of orders, product services, technology, expansion of clinical volume, future publications, the outcome and timing of reimbursement decisions, expectations for existing and future collaboration activities, cost expectations, market size and our market opportunity and business outlook. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We encourage you to review our most recent filings with the SEC, including the risk factors described in our most recent filings. Personalis undertakes no obligation to