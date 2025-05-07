Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Ramsey - Investor Relations

Lisa Su - Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Jean Hu - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen & Company

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Thomas O'Malley - Barclays

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

C J Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the AMD First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce to you Matt Ramsey, Vice President. Financial Strategy and Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Matt Ramsey

Thank you, and welcome to AMD's 2025 first quarter financial results conference call. By now, you should have had the opportunity to review a copy of our earnings press release and accompanying slides. If you have not had the chance to review these materials, they can be found on the Investor Relations portion of amd.com. We will refer primarily to non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. The full non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations is available in today's press release and slides posted on our website.

Participants in today's conference call are Dr. Lisa Su, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Jean Hu, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. This is a live call and will be replayed via webcast on our website. Before we begin, I would like to note that Mark Papermaster, our Executive Vice President and Chief Technology