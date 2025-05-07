Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Belodeau - IMS Investor Relations

Mark Walker - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Diana Diaz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Kupinski - Noble Capital Markets

Daniel Kurnos - Benchmark

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Tina and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Direct Digital Holdings First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Jennifer Belodeau, IMS Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Belodeau

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Direct Digital Holdings’ first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. On today’s call are Direct Digital Holdings’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Walker and Chief Financial Officer, Diana Diaz.

Information discussed today is qualified in its entirety with the Form 8-K and accompanying earnings release, which has been filed today by Direct Digital Holdings, which maybe accessed at the SEC’s website and the company’s website. Today’s call is also being webcast, and a replay will be posted to DRCT’s Investor Relations website. Immediately following the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Please note that the statements made during the call, including financial projections or other statements that are not historical in nature, may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are made on the basis of DRCT’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, which could cause DRCT’s actual results to differ from its historical results and forecasts, including those risks set forth in DRCT’s filings with the SEC and you should refer to