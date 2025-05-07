Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stacy Turnof – Investor Relations

Rob DeMartini – Chief Executive Officer

Todd Vogensen – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brad Thomas – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Bobby Griffin – Raymond James

Dan Silverstein – UBS

Brian Nagel – Oppenheimer

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Desiree, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Purple Innovation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Stacy Turnof. You may begin.

Stacy Turnof

Thank you for joining Purple Innovation’s first quarter 2025 earnings call. A copy of our earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of Purple’s website at www.purple.com.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that certain statements made in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Purple Innovation’s judgment and analysis as of today and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the risk factors outlined in our filings with the SEC.

Additionally, today’s presentation will reference non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share. A reconciliation of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the earnings release available on the website.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Rob DeMartini, Purple Innovation’s Chief Executive Officer.

Rob DeMartini

Thank you, Stacy. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With