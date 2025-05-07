WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Andrew Posen – Vice President-Investor Relations

Teresa Elder – Chief Executive Officer

John Rego – Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Posen

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2025 earnings call. I'm joined today by Teresa Elder, WOW!'s Chief Executive Officer; and John Rego, WOW!'s Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during our call, we will make some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual operating results, the financial position or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

For additional information concerning factors that could affect our financial results or cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K filed with the SEC as