Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joey Perrone - Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

Jeremy Bender - Chief Executive Officer

Lauren Merendino - Chief Commercial Officer

Charles York - Chief Operating & Financial Officer

Elly Barry - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tara Bancroft - TD Cowen

Alec Stranahan - Bank of America

Soumit Roy - Jones Research

Andrea Newkirk - Goldman Sachs

Andres Maldonado - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standby. Once again, I would like to turn the floor over to Joey Perrone, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please begin.

Joey Perrone

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and good afternoon. Welcome to Day One's first quarter financial and operating results conference call. Earlier today, we issued a press release, which outlines the topics we plan to discuss. You can access the press release and the slides to accompany this conference call on the Investors and Media section of our website at www.dayonebio.com. An audio webcast with the corresponding slides is also available on the website.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that some of the statements that we make on this call and information presented in the slide deck include forward-looking statements as outlined on Slide 2. Actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review the various risks, uncertainties and other factors included in our most recent filings with the SEC and any other future filings that we may make with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current estimates and various assumptions and reflect management's intentions, beliefs and expectations about future events, strategies, competition, products and product candidates, operating plans and performance. You are