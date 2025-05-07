Last week, we received fiscal second quarter results from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (TSX:AAPL:CA) for its March ending quarter. The headline numbers showed top and bottom line beats, as investors are mostly used to, although this was mostly due
Apple Growth Story Remains Muted
Summary
- Apple reported top and bottom line beats for its March ending quarter, but this was largely due to reduced estimates since the prior report.
- The iPhone has stalled despite new features, while Services are growing nicely but remain less than a third of the business.
- Apple lacks a "next big thing," with incremental updates and AI features expected to drive only mid-single digit yearly revenue growth.
