Fidelity Capital & Income Fund Q1 2025 Review

Fidelity Investments
716 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Fidelity Capital & Income Fund is a diversified high-yield bond strategy that seeks income and capital growth by investing primarily in the bonds of non-investment-grade companies.
  • For the quarter, the fund returned -1.30%, lagging the 0.94% gain of the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained Index.
  • As the second quarter begins, the portfolio reflects our analysis of relative valuations for stocks and high-yield debt.

Coins stacking with white up arrow and percentage

Sorapop

Investment Approach

  • Fidelity® Capital & Income Fund is a diversified high-yield bond strategy that seeks income and capital growth by investing primarily in the bonds of non-investment-grade companies.
  • We apply an opportunistic investment approach, which results in tactical positions

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
716 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FAGIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FAGIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FAGIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News