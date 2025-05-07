Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Amanda Sheldon - Head of Corporate Communications

Frank Watanabe - President and CEO

Todd Edwards - CCO

Patrick Burnett - Chief Medical Officer

Latha Vairavan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities

Uy Ear - Mizuho

Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen

Kambiz Yazdi - Jefferies

Serge Belanger - Needham

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day and welcome to Arcutis Biotherapeutics' 2025 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to Amanda Sheldon. Please go ahead.

Amanda Sheldon

Thank you, Heidi. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today to review our first quarter 2025 financial results and business updates. Slides for today's call are available on the Investor section of the Arcutis website.

On the call today are Frank Watanabe, President and CEO; Patrick Burnett, Chief Medical Officer; Todd Edwards, Chief Commercial Officer; and Latha Vairavan, Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements during this call. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ. We encourage you to review all of the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including descriptions of our business and risk factors.

With that let me hand the call over to Frank.

Frank Watanabe

Thank you, Amanda and thank you to everyone for joining us today. Before I delve into the quarterly details, I want to take a moment to thank David Topper, who will retire