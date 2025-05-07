Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Masha Kahn - IR

Mike Massaro - CEO

Rob Orgel - President and COO

Cosmin Pitigoi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Davis - Raymond James

Timothy Chiodo - UBS

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Dan Perlin - RBC Capital

Tyler DuPont - Bank of America

Cris Kennedy - William Blair

Charles Nabhan - Stephens

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Flywire Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Masha Kahn, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Masha Kahn

Thank you and good afternoon. With us on today's call are Mike Massaro, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Orgel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Cosmin Pitigoi, Chief Financial Officer.

Our first quarter 2025 earnings press release, supplemental presentation, and when filed, Form 10-Q, can be found at ir.flywire.com.

During the call, we will be discussing certain forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

We'll also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for more information on the risks regarding these forward-looking statements that could cause actual results to differ materially, and the required disclosures and reconciliations related to non-GAAP financial measures. This call is being webcast live and will be available for replay on our website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Massaro.

Mike Massaro

Thank you, Masha and thank you to everyone who is joining us here today. We know there's a lot on everyone's mind, particularly regarding