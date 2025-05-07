Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tyler Hojo - VP, IR

Bill Ballhaus - Chairman & CEO

Dave Farnsworth - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Peter Arment - Baird

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities

Rockwell Collins - JPMorgan

Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global

Ken Herbert - RBC Capital Markets

Conor Walters - Jefferies

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Garrett Berkham - William Blair

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Mercury Systems Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to the company's Vice President of Investor Relations, Tyler Hojo. Please go ahead, Mr. Hojo.

Tyler Hojo

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. With me today is our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Ballhaus; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Dave Farnsworth. If you have not received a copy of the earnings press release we issued earlier this afternoon, you can find it on our website at mrcy.com. The slide presentation that we will be referring to is posted on the Investor Relations section of the website under Events and Presentations.

Turning to Slide 2 in the presentation, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements, including information regarding Mercury's financial outlook, future plans, objectives, business prospects, and anticipated financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to future risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements on Slide 2, in the earnings press release and the risk factors included in Mercury's SEC filings.

I'd also like to mention that in addition to reporting