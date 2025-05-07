I pointed out last weekend on X that the momentum factor was back in vogue. According to data from WisdomTree, the 1-month US factor performance table shows momentum at the top of the stack. And while domestic small caps have been
XMMO: A Huge Rally, The Valuation Now In Question Amid Technical Resistance
Summary
- Momentum factor is currently leading US factor performance, but XMMO has underperformed, prompting a downgrade from buy to hold.
- XMMO's assets have grown, despite a negative return, reflecting net inflows; its expense ratio is moderate, and the ETF is diversified.
- Financials, the largest sector weight in XMMO, have underperformed, posing a risk to the ETF's rebound.
- Technical analysis shows resistance near $120 and a flat 200-day moving average, indicating potential stalling of XMMO's recovery.
