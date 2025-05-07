On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has continued the company’s hot streak. The running shoe company has attracted consumers with innovative and comfortable designs, translating into rapid topline expansion as On continues to capture notable market share from competition. The stock’s performance clearly relies
On Holding: Watch The Narrative (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- On Holding AG has continued to rapidly capture market share in running shoes, solidifying the company's position in the industry. Competition remains noteworthy regardless.
- The Q1 report is set to continue On's brand growth story. The future outlook is important in the report, amid tariff uncertainty.
- The current growth narrative supports ONON's expensive valuation. While I estimate upside to a fair value of $57.5, potential changes in the narrative are still quick to change the value.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.