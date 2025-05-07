Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ed Bryce Morris - Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

George Colony - CEO

Chris Finn - Chief Financial Officer

Carrie Johnson - Chief Product Officer

Nate Swan - Chief Sales Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Nicholas - William Blair & Company LLC

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates

Ed Bryce Morris

Thank you, and hello, everyone. Thanks for joining today's call. Earlier this afternoon, we issued our press release for the first quarter 2025. If you need a copy, you can find one on our website in the Investors section. Here with us today to discuss our results are George Colony, Forrester's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and Chris Finn, Chief Financial Officer. Carrie Johnson, our Chief Product Officer; and Nate Swan, Chief Sales Officer are also here with us for the Q&A section of the call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current plans and expectations and involves risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and results of operations to be materially