Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) reported solid results in the second quarter of FY2025, but the management team appeared downbeat on the earnings call. Twist has also chosen to spin out its data storage segment, with a fairly modest value attached to the business. The
Twist Bioscience: Expansion Efforts Continue To Face Challenges
Summary
- Twist Bioscience reported solid results in Q2, but management's downbeat tone on the earnings call suggest there are challenges ahead.
- Twist has also spun-out its data storage business, which will help to reduce cash burn. The transaction attributes a fairly modest valuation to the business, though.
- This comes after the recent struggles of the biopharma business and a royalty sale, which suggests the biopharma business hasn't created much value so far.
- TWST is likely facing a period of weakness, and recent biopharma and data storage transactions have taken much of the upside off the table.
